Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    Erik van Rooyen seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He placed eighth at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2024.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • van Rooyen's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • van Rooyen last participated in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, finishing eighth with a score of 12-under.
    • With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
    • Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).

    van Rooyen's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024863-69-70-70-12
    4/27/20233364-66-72-74-8

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Erik van Rooyen has averaged 310.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen is averaging -0.194 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging -0.549 Strokes Gained: Total.
    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 last season, which ranked 40th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranked 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen had a 0.095 mark (94th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 26th last season, while he averaged 29.09 putts per round (103rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35308.2310.1
    Greens in Regulation %3869.83%69.26%
    Putts Per Round10329.0929.5
    Par Breakers2826.65%24.81%
    Bogey Avoidance6513.71%14.44%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • van Rooyen last season took part in 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season van Rooyen had his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot 14-under and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 813 points last season, van Rooyen ranked 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season van Rooyen put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.942.
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 5.424 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 3.010 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.278-0.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0950.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.216-0.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.403-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.560-0.549

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-64-68-72-1589
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-67-64-74-814
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1767-69-69-70-9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3368-66-71-71-480
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4368-66-68-72-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-70-69-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6468-71-71-75-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-68-66-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-72-70-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-80+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4067-77-68-68-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.