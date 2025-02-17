Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Erik van Rooyen seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He placed eighth at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2024.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- van Rooyen's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- van Rooyen last participated in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, finishing eighth with a score of 12-under.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
van Rooyen's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|4/27/2023
|33
|64-66-72-74
|-8
van Rooyen's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has an average finish of 35th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- Erik van Rooyen has averaged 310.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging -0.194 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging -0.549 Strokes Gained: Total.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 last season, which ranked 40th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranked 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen had a 0.095 mark (94th on TOUR).
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 26th last season, while he averaged 29.09 putts per round (103rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.2
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.83%
|69.26%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.09
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|28
|26.65%
|24.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.71%
|14.44%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen last season took part in 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season van Rooyen had his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot 14-under and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- With 813 points last season, van Rooyen ranked 58th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season van Rooyen put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.942.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 5.424 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 3.010 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.095
|0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.216
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.403
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.560
|-0.549
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|80
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-71-71-75
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-70
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-80
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|67-77-68-68
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.