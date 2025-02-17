Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Grillo has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.

Emiliano Grillo has averaged 289.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 1.279 Strokes Gained: Putting.