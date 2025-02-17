PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    Emiliano Grillo seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He placed 33rd at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2024.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • In his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Grillo has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he finished 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
    • Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.

    Grillo's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20243369-67-67-73-8
    4/27/2023568-68-67-65-16
    4/28/20223372-65-71-69-7

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Emiliano Grillo has averaged 289.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 1.279 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Grillo is averaging -2.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 (97th) last season, while his average driving distance of 292.5 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 44th on TOUR with an average of 0.272 per round. Additionally, he ranked 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.88%.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 68th last season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranked 78th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161292.5289.6
    Greens in Regulation %12965.88%62.30%
    Putts Per Round7828.9327.6
    Par Breakers16721.50%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance9114.38%13.89%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Last season Grillo took part in 24 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 87.5%.
    • Last season Grillo put up his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished eighth with a score of 4-under (11 shots back of the winner).
    • With 684 points last season, Grillo finished 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where his 2.493 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 5.960 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo posted his best mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking 13th in the field at 2.550. In that event, he finished 24th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
    • Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.057-1.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.272-1.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.408-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1291.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.050-2.284

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816
    July 25-283M Open2468-68-70-69-931
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4366-75-75-68E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5969-66-72-70-35
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3370-67-71-68-480
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1168-69-66-67-18--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC76-66-70-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D78+6--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7671-69-73-75+42

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.