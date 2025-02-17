4H AGO
Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Emiliano Grillo seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He placed 33rd at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2024.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Grillo has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he finished 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Grillo's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|4/27/2023
|5
|68-68-67-65
|-16
|4/28/2022
|33
|72-65-71-69
|-7
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- Emiliano Grillo has averaged 289.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 1.279 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Grillo is averaging -2.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 (97th) last season, while his average driving distance of 292.5 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 44th on TOUR with an average of 0.272 per round. Additionally, he ranked 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.88%.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 68th last season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranked 78th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|292.5
|289.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|65.88%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|167
|21.50%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|14.38%
|13.89%
Grillo's best finishes
- Last season Grillo took part in 24 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- Last season Grillo put up his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished eighth with a score of 4-under (11 shots back of the winner).
- With 684 points last season, Grillo finished 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where his 2.493 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 5.960 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo posted his best mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking 13th in the field at 2.550. In that event, he finished 24th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
- Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.057
|-1.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.272
|-1.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.408
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.129
|1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.050
|-2.284
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|66-75-75-68
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|80
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|68-69-66-67
|-18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-66-70
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|76
|71-69-73-75
|+4
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
