Davis Riley betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Davis Riley of the United States chips on the 12th green during the second round of The American Express 2025 at La Quinta Country Club on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley takes the course in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Riley has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of fifth.
    • Riley last played at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.

    Riley's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC73-69E
    4/28/2022569-65-67-68-15

    Riley's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Riley has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -6.101 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.360 last season, which ranked 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranked 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley ranked 168th on TOUR with an average of -0.486 per round. Additionally, he ranked 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.31%.
    • On the greens, Riley registered a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 41st on TOUR, while he ranked 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.74. He broke par 24.58% of the time (86th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66303.6297.0
    Greens in Regulation %15664.31%61.57%
    Putts Per Round5628.7429.4
    Par Breakers8624.58%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance14115.75%17.13%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley last season participated in 26 tournaments, picking up one win.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times (53.8%).
    • Last season Riley's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot 14-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Riley earned 647 points last season, which ranked him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 3.669 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking second in the field at 7.849. In that event, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley produced his best effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.860. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.360-2.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.486-2.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.074-0.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2890.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.630-6.101

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-74+5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3869-66-68-70-717
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4167-71-66-71-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7374-73-70-71+8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    January 2-5The SentryW/D73-80-74+8--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC80-75-65+4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-73+4--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.