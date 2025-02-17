David Skinns betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
David Skinns enters the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23 coming off a 49th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last competition.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Skinns' average finish has been 51st, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Skinns missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Skinns' recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|4/28/2022
|51
|69-69-74-67
|-5
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Skinns has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Skinns has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -5 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns is averaging 1.078 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 (145th) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.8 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Skinns ranked 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.270.
- On the greens, Skinns' -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 115th last season, while he averaged 29.55 putts per round (159th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|302.8
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|69.99%
|62.39%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.55
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.97%
|19.66%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|13.48%
|15.81%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Skinns put up his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot 13-under and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
- Skinns collected 376 points last season, placing 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Skinns put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.211. In that event, he finished 21st.
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.986. In that event, he finished 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns posted his best effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.299, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked seventh in the field.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.234
|-1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.270
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.113
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.159
|-0.230
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|72-70-70-71
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|70-70-68-70
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-72
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|68-70-69-72
|-5
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
