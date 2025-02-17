David Skinns betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five tournaments, Skinns has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Skinns has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -5 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Skinns is averaging 1.078 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.