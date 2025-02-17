PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    David Skinns enters the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23 coming off a 49th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Skinns' average finish has been 51st, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • Skinns missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.

    Skinns' recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC73-68-1
    4/28/20225169-69-74-67-5

    Skinns' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Skinns has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Skinns has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -5 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns is averaging 1.078 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 (145th) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.8 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Skinns ranked 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.270.
    • On the greens, Skinns' -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 115th last season, while he averaged 29.55 putts per round (159th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71302.8296.4
    Greens in Regulation %3369.99%62.39%
    Putts Per Round15929.5529.4
    Par Breakers13722.97%19.66%
    Bogey Avoidance5713.48%15.81%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Last season Skinns put up his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot 13-under and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Skinns collected 376 points last season, placing 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Skinns put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.211. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.986. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns posted his best effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.299, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.234-1.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.270-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.1130.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0821.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.159-0.230

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4469-71-69-74-5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3760-71-75-69-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6668-71-72-76+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7676-75-67-73+11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5872-70-70-71-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4270-70-68-70-6--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC78-71+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-72-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-79+8--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4968-70-69-72-57

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

