David Lipsky betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    David Lipsky looks to show better in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Lipsky's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 9-under, over his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • Lipsky missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024.
    • Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).

    Lipsky's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC65-78+1
    4/27/20236071-68-72-70-3
    4/28/2022669-68-69-64-14

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lipsky has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 285.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky is averaging -1.751 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky is averaging -1.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.415 last season ranked 167th on TOUR, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranked 80th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky ranked 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.263.
    • On the greens, Lipsky's -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 162nd last season, while he averaged 29.41 putts per round (148th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172289.6285.2
    Greens in Regulation %6868.28%67.86%
    Putts Per Round14829.4129.9
    Par Breakers13123.27%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance12115.06%12.30%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky took part in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Last season Lipsky put up his best performance at the Procore Championship, where he finished second with a score of 15-under (five shots back of the winner).
    • Lipsky's 132 points last season ranked him 165th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.897.
    • Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.709 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.869, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.415-1.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2631.955
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1390.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.385-1.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.397-1.114

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship265-67-70-71-15--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4165-73-67-70-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship671-67-66-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship968-66-68-70-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4568-68-70-67-79
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-72-69-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D76+4--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

