David Lipsky betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
David Lipsky looks to show better in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he missed the cut.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Lipsky's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 9-under, over his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Lipsky missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Lipsky's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|4/27/2023
|60
|71-68-72-70
|-3
|4/28/2022
|6
|69-68-69-64
|-14
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Lipsky has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 285.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging -1.751 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging -1.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.415 last season ranked 167th on TOUR, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranked 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky ranked 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.263.
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 162nd last season, while he averaged 29.41 putts per round (148th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|289.6
|285.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|68.28%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|131
|23.27%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.06%
|12.30%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky took part in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Lipsky put up his best performance at the Procore Championship, where he finished second with a score of 15-under (five shots back of the winner).
- Lipsky's 132 points last season ranked him 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.897.
- Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.709 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.869, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.415
|-1.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|1.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.385
|-1.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.397
|-1.114
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|65-73-67-70
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|71-67-66-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-69
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.