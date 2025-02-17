Danny Walker betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five appearances, Walker has an average finish of 41st.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Walker has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Danny Walker has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting.