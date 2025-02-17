Danny Walker betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Danny Walker is in the field for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is Walker's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Walker's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Walker has an average finish of 41st.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Walker has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Danny Walker has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Walker is averaging -0.463 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's best Strokes Gained performances
Walker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|65-74-78-74
|+3
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.