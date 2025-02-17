Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Last season Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.102. He finished 48th in that tournament.

Del Solar produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 46th in the field at 0.407. In that tournament, he finished 48th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Del Solar's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.525 mark ranked 37th in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Del Solar delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.438 (his best mark last season), which ranked 57th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.