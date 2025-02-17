Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Cristobal Del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Cristobal Del Solar shot 5-under and finished 48th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Vidanta Vallarta Feb. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Del Solar has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- In Del Solar's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he finished 48th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Del Solar's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|48
|65-73-70-71
|-5
|4/27/2023
|MC
|68-74
|E
Del Solar's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Del Solar has an average finish of 58th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Del Solar has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Cristobal Del Solar has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Del Solar is averaging 1.298 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Del Solar has an average of -4.459 in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.0
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.22%
|58.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.39%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|18.71%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Del Solar's best finishes
- Del Solar took part in one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
- Last season Del Solar's best performance came when he shot 5-under and finished 48th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Del Solar's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.102. He finished 48th in that tournament.
- Del Solar produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 46th in the field at 0.407. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Del Solar's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.525 mark ranked 37th in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Del Solar delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.438 (his best mark last season), which ranked 57th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.
- Del Solar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 48th in the field (he finished 48th in that tournament).
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.459
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Del Solar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|65-73-70-71
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-82-72
|+13
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|66
|68-77-74-77
|+8
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
