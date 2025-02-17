Charley Hoffman betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Hoffman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

Charley Hoffman has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -3.108 Strokes Gained: Putting.