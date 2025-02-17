PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the WM Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is aiming for a better outcome in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Hoffman has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 55th.
    • Hoffman last played at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).

    Hoffman's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC72-70E
    4/27/20235571-67-68-74-4

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Charley Hoffman has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -3.108 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -0.079 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 (72nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.4 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman had a 0.170 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman's -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 146th last season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranked 69th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61304.4309.9
    Greens in Regulation %9766.98%70.68%
    Putts Per Round6928.8429.3
    Par Breakers2127.14%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance12615.16%12.35%

    Hoffman's best finishes

    • Hoffman played 23 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 15 times (65.2%).
    • Last season Hoffman had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot 18-under and finished fourth (five shots back of the winner).
    • Hoffman earned 550 points last season, which placed him 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 3.075 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
    • Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675. He finished 59th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman produced his best effort last season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.989.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.183), which ranked second in the field.
    • Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1351.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1701.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.0520.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.241-3.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.116-0.079

    Hoffman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-70E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6972-70-77-71+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-68-69-67-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-2031
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5065-75-74-69+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5770-67-70-67-65
    July 25-283M Open5973-67-76-65-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-70-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2668-71-72-69-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-67-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC66-74-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6570-71-69-71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-67-70-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5971-65-68-71-55
    January 16-19The American Express565-63-69-71-20105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2570-75-71-72E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.