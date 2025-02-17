Charley Hoffman betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
At the WM Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is aiming for a better outcome in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Hoffman has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 55th.
- Hoffman last played at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Hoffman's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|72-70
|E
|4/27/2023
|55
|71-67-68-74
|-4
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Charley Hoffman has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -3.108 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -0.079 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 (72nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.4 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman had a 0.170 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 146th last season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranked 69th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|304.4
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.98%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.84
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|21
|27.14%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.16%
|12.35%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Hoffman played 23 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 15 times (65.2%).
- Last season Hoffman had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot 18-under and finished fourth (five shots back of the winner).
- Hoffman earned 550 points last season, which placed him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 3.075 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman produced his best effort last season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.989.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.183), which ranked second in the field.
- Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|1.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.170
|1.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.052
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.241
|-3.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.116
|-0.079
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|70-71-69-71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|71-65-68-71
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|5
|65-63-69-71
|-20
|105
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-75-71-72
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.