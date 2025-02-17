PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips hits the links Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta following a 49th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Phillips has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 9-under and finishing 24th.
    • When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.

    Phillips' recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20242469-69-69-68-9

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Phillips has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips is averaging -0.179 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips is averaging -2.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Phillips .

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 last season, which ranked 108th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranked 144th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Phillips sported a 0.101 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 65.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips' 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 34th last season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranked 13th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144295.1299.8
    Greens in Regulation %13965.39%63.07%
    Putts Per Round1328.1428.9
    Par Breakers1927.24%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.45%14.38%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips played 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Phillips' best performance came when he shot 9-under and finished third at the Valspar Championship.
    • With 427 points last season, Phillips finished 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.032 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
    • Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips produced his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking in the field at 3.531. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.159, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1080.0050.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.101-1.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.026-1.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.322-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.453-2.228

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3867-69-71-66-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-70-69-70-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-69-72-68-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3370-69-68-66-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-66-68-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1166-71-69-64-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-73+5--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-73-65-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open7071-74-78-79+143
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4969-70-69-71-57

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.