Chad Ramey betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
After he placed 33rd in this tournament in 2024, Chad Ramey has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, MEX, Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Ramey has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- Ramey finished 33rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (in 2024).
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Ramey's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|4/28/2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ramey has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Ramey hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 48th.
- He finished with a score of 4-over in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging -0.546 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -1.984 in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116 (129th) last season, while his average driving distance of 293.9 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 162nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.402, while he ranked 57th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.81%.
- On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 25th on TOUR, while he ranked 116th with a putts-per-round average of 29.19. He broke par 25.23% of the time (64th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.9
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|68.81%
|64.53%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.19
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|64
|25.23%
|16.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.19%
|14.96%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey last season played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 55.2%.
- Last season Ramey's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 25-under and finished second.
- Ramey ranked 110th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points last season.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.314 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.096. He finished 45th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.071). That ranked second in the field.
- Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.116
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.402
|-0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.056
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.406
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.057
|-1.984
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|65-69-67-70
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|76-66-74-68
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-67-65-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-73-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|9
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.