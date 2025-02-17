PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    After he placed 33rd in this tournament in 2024, Chad Ramey has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, MEX, Feb. 20-23.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Ramey has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • Ramey finished 33rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (in 2024).
    • Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).

    Ramey's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20243373-67-67-69-8
    4/28/2022MC71-75+4

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ramey has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Ramey hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 48th.
    • He finished with a score of 4-over in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey is averaging -0.546 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -1.984 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116 (129th) last season, while his average driving distance of 293.9 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 162nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.402, while he ranked 57th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.81%.
    • On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 25th on TOUR, while he ranked 116th with a putts-per-round average of 29.19. He broke par 25.23% of the time (64th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151293.9292.6
    Greens in Regulation %5768.81%64.53%
    Putts Per Round11629.1929.6
    Par Breakers6425.23%16.24%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.19%14.96%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey last season played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 55.2%.
    • Last season Ramey's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 25-under and finished second.
    • Ramey ranked 110th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points last season.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.314 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.096. He finished 45th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.071). That ranked second in the field.
    • Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.116-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.402-0.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.056-0.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.406-0.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.057-1.984

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2169-66-64-71-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2365-69-67-70-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-69-71-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6076-66-74-68-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-67-65-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-73-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4870-74-75-73+49
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.