PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young finished eighth in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, shooting a 12-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta .

    Latest odds for Young at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Young's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • In 2024, Young finished eighth (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.

    Young's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024871-67-68-66-12
    4/27/20231567-71-65-69-12

    Young's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Young has an average finish of 40th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • Carson Young has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.605 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 1.034 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.301 last season, which ranked 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young had a 0.153 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 69.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 68th last season, while he averaged 29.24 putts per round (124th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136295.6296.7
    Greens in Regulation %4369.57%68.06%
    Putts Per Round12429.2429.6
    Par Breakers3925.97%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance10014.60%12.85%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young played 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Young had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished second with a score of 23-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • Young's 346 points last season ranked him 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.503). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3010.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.153-0.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.327-0.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1291.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2571.034

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1165-67-69-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3769-68-68-69-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship272-61-67-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6268-72-70-73-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-71-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2965-68-70-71-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5771-69-71-69-45

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.