Carson Young betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young finished eighth in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, shooting a 12-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta .
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Young's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- In 2024, Young finished eighth (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Young's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|4/27/2023
|15
|67-71-65-69
|-12
Young's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Young has an average finish of 40th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- Carson Young has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.605 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 1.034 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.301 last season, which ranked 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young had a 0.153 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 69.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 68th last season, while he averaged 29.24 putts per round (124th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.6
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.57%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.24
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.97%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.60%
|12.85%
Young's best finishes
- Young played 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Young had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished second with a score of 23-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Young's 346 points last season ranked him 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.503). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.301
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.153
|-0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.327
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.129
|1.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.257
|1.034
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|65-68-70-71
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
