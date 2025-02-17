C.T. Pan betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: C.T. Pan of Taiwan putts on the first green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
C.T. Pan hits the links Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta following a 57th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his most recent competition.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Pan's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- In Pan's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 14-under.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Pan's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|4/28/2022
|29
|66-70-69-71
|-8
Pan's recent performances
- Pan has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- C.T. Pan has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 1.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 3.491 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 last season, which ranked 114th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranked 148th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pan ranked 81st on TOUR with a mark of 0.159.
- On the greens, Pan registered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 89th on TOUR, while he ranked 98th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05. He broke par 24.39% of the time (92nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.4
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|67.80%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.05
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|92
|24.39%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|14.69%
|11.42%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan participated in 23 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Last season Pan had his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 24-under (four shots back of the winner).
- Pan accumulated 455 points last season, which ranked him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 16th in the field at 2.157. In that event, he finished third.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 5.709 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan delivered his best performance last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.577.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.656, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
- Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.023
|0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.159
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.360
|1.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.045
|1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.541
|3.491
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-65-72-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-72-68-64
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|70-64-69-67
|-10
|36
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|72-66-73-69
|-4
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
