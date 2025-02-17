Brian Campbell betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA - JUNE 20: Amateur Brian Campbell of the United States hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the 115th U.S. Open Championship at Chambers Bay on June 20, 2015 in University Place, Washington. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Brian Campbell missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He'll be after a better outcome Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is Campbell's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Campbell has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Brian Campbell has averaged 266.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell is averaging 0.788 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell is averaging 0.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|286.0
|266.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|48.61%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|2.78%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campbell's best finishes
- Campbell played one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
- Last season Campbell's best performance came at The American Express. He shot 11-under and finished 51st in that event.
Campbell's best Strokes Gained performances
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.608
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campbell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.