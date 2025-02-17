Brian Campbell betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Campbell has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.

Brian Campbell has averaged 266.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Campbell is averaging 0.788 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.