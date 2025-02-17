Braden Thornberry betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Thornberry has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Thornberry has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.

Off the tee, Braden Thornberry has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Thornberry is averaging 1.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.