Braden Thornberry betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 24: Braden Thornberry tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 24, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry will compete at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, MEX, from Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Thornberry is playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Thornberry has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Braden Thornberry has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry is averaging 1.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thornberry is averaging -2.118 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thornberry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-74
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.