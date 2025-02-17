Ben Silverman betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Silverman finished 13th (with a score of 11-under) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in recent years (in 2024).
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Silverman's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman is averaging 0.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.097 last season, which ranked 83rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 151st, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranked 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Silverman had a -0.008 mark (110th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him eighth on TOUR last season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranked 84th. He broke par 24.07% of the time (101st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.9
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|70.09%
|68.95%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|22.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|12.11%
|13.07%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman took part in 24 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Silverman's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 13-under and finished fourth in that event.
- Silverman earned 373 points last season, which placed him 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.741.
- Silverman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.458.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.924, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.097
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.008
|-0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.078
|0.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.550
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.717
|0.523
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
|48
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|68-71-65-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|64-71-75-71
|-3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-68-68-71
|-4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|69
|69-68-71-69
|-3
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-74
|+2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|73-66-65-69
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
