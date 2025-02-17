Ben Silverman betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Silverman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Silverman has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.