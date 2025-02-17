Ben Martin betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2025 at La Quinta Country Club on January 18, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Ben Martin seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He finished 46th at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2023.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Martin has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 46th.
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2023, he finished 46th after posting a score of 6-under.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Martin's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/27/2023
|46
|68-66-73-71
|-6
|4/28/2022
|MC
|72-70
|E
Martin's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 50th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Martin has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ben Martin has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Martin is averaging -0.885 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -2.436 Strokes Gained: Total.
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.5
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.93%
|52.96%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.88
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.28%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.02%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Martin's best finishes
- Martin teed off in 15 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 60%.
- Last season Martin's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 8-under and finished seventh.
- With 183 points last season, Martin finished 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.351 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.653 (he finished 67th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin delivered his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.080), which ranked 15th in the field.
- Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.436
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Martin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-71-71-67
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|68-71-76-73
|+4
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|85
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|67-70-71-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|66-75-69
|-6
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.