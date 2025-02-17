Ben Martin betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 50th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Martin has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Ben Martin has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Martin is averaging -0.885 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.