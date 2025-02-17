PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2025 at La Quinta Country Club on January 18, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He finished 46th at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2023.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Martin has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 46th.
    • In Martin's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2023, he finished 46th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.

    Martin's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/27/20234668-66-73-71-6
    4/28/2022MC72-70E

    Martin's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Martin has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ben Martin has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin is averaging -0.885 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -2.436 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.5305.6
    Greens in Regulation %-66.93%52.96%
    Putts Per Round-28.8831.0
    Par Breakers-23.28%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.02%12.96%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Martin's best finishes

    • Martin teed off in 15 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 60%.
    • Last season Martin's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 8-under and finished seventh.
    • With 183 points last season, Martin finished 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Martin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.351 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.653 (he finished 67th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin delivered his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.080), which ranked 15th in the field.
    • Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.436

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Martin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-70-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-71-71-67-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6768-71-76-73+43
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-71-70-68-885
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5567-70-71-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-64--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-69-71-65-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5967-67-69-72-55
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC66-75-69-6--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.