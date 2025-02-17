Ben Griffin betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Griffin is averaging -1.120 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.