Ben Griffin betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Ben Griffin hits the links in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23 coming off a 44th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational in his last competition.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Griffin has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Griffin's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/28/2022
|MC
|67-74
|-1
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging -1.120 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of -0.623 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.206 (63rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.7 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a -0.053 mark (100th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 135th on TOUR this season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranks 127th. He has broken par 21.97% of the time (102nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|304.7
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|68.94%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.36
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|102
|21.97%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|15.15%
|14.81%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has not won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- Currently, Griffin ranks 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 130 points.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 1.797 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
- Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The American Express, ranking 18th in the field at 2.243. In that event, he finished seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he produced a 1.950 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 69th in that event.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.660, which ranked 35th in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.371) at The American Express (January 2025), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.206
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.053
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.119
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.346
|-1.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.074
|-0.623
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|71-70-66-64
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|69-68-66-68
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-72-65-65
|-11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|66-69-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|69-70-73-76
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|74-73-74-70
|+3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
