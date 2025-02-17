PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    Ben Griffin hits the links in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23 coming off a 44th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Griffin has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
    • Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.

    Griffin's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/28/2022MC67-74-1

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging -1.120 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of -0.623 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.206 (63rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.7 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a -0.053 mark (100th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Griffin's -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 135th on TOUR this season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranks 127th. He has broken par 21.97% of the time (102nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance79304.7304.3
    Greens in Regulation %9068.94%69.14%
    Putts Per Round12729.3629.5
    Par Breakers10221.97%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance13315.15%14.81%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has not won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • Currently, Griffin ranks 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 130 points.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 1.797 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
    • Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The American Express, ranking 18th in the field at 2.243. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he produced a 1.950 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 69th in that event.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.660, which ranked 35th in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.371) at The American Express (January 2025), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.2060.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.053-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.1190.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.346-1.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.074-0.623

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2271-70-66-64-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2473-63-66-73-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship869-68-66-68-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1569-72-65-65-11--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4565-70-70-68-79
    January 16-19The American Express766-69-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6969-70-73-76E6
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3671-68-68-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4474-73-74-70+316

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.