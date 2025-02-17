3H AGO
Beau Hossler betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
Beau Hossler enters play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 after a 32nd-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open.
Latest odds for Hossler at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Hossler has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once of late, in 2023. He finished 10th, posting a score of 13-under.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Hossler's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/27/2023
|10
|67-68-70-66
|-13
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Hossler has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- Beau Hossler has averaged 307.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has an average of 2.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 0.708 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Hossler .
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season, which ranked 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 73rd, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler ranked 156th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.374, while he ranked 44th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.54%.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 25.75% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|302.7
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|69.54%
|67.22%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.68
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|45
|25.75%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.16%
|11.94%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Hossler's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 41-under and finished second in that event.
- Hossler placed 85th in the FedExCup standings with 521 points last season.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.162 (he finished second in that event).
- Hossler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 14th in the field at 4.251. In that event, he finished 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler put up his best performance last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.371. In that event, he finished 11th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.478). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.086
|-1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.374
|-1.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.385
|0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|2.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.593
|0.708
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-64-68-68
|-41
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-69-66-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|76-63-67-68
|-14
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|70-73-72-72
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|72-70-78-68
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|75-63-67-71
|-8
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.