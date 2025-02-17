3H AGO
Antoine Rozner betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Antoine Rozner is in the field for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is Rozner's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Rozner has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Antoine Rozner has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner is averaging -1.053 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rozner is averaging -1.748 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rozner's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rozner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 66th in the field with a mark of -1.927 (he finished 26th in that event).
- Rozner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 4.969 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rozner's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.840.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Rozner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.054). That ranked 51st in the field.
- Rozner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
Rozner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|65-64-68-73
|-10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-79-70
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|67-76-74-75
|+4
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.