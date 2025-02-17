PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    Andrew Putnam placed 24th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2023, shooting a 10-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta .

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Putnam has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • Putnam last participated in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2023, finishing 24th with a score of 10-under.
    • When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.

    Putnam's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/27/20232467-66-69-72-10
    4/28/2022MC71-71E

    Putnam's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Putnam has an average finish of 29th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Putnam has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 283.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Putnam is averaging 0.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 1.405 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.485 last season, which ranked 170th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (280.8 yards) ranked 183rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 63rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.212, while he ranked 53rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.92%.
    • On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 41st on TOUR, while he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He broke par 23.28% of the time (130th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance183280.8283.3
    Greens in Regulation %5368.92%73.86%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.9
    Par Breakers13023.28%19.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.38%11.11%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam participated in 26 tournaments last season, earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 65.4%.
    • Last season Putnam had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot 4-under and finished eighth (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Putnam placed 73rd in the FedExCup standings with 625 points last season.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 27th in the field at 1.453. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Putnam put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the 3M Open, ranking seventh in the field at 6.666. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 4.066 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.301), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.485-1.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2122.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.2800.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2890.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2971.405

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-71-66-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 25-283M Open1967-66-75-66-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4468-72-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2767-68-69-68-8--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-68-68-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3267-76-72-74+121
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2566-72-68-69-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.