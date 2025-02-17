Andrew Putnam betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
Andrew Putnam placed 24th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2023, shooting a 10-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta .
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Putnam has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- Putnam last participated in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2023, finishing 24th with a score of 10-under.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Putnam's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/27/2023
|24
|67-66-69-72
|-10
|4/28/2022
|MC
|71-71
|E
Putnam's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Putnam has an average finish of 29th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Putnam has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 283.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Putnam is averaging 0.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 1.405 Strokes Gained: Total.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.485 last season, which ranked 170th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (280.8 yards) ranked 183rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 63rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.212, while he ranked 53rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.92%.
- On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 41st on TOUR, while he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He broke par 23.28% of the time (130th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|280.8
|283.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.92%
|73.86%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|130
|23.28%
|19.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.38%
|11.11%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam participated in 26 tournaments last season, earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 65.4%.
- Last season Putnam had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot 4-under and finished eighth (11 shots back of the winner).
- Putnam placed 73rd in the FedExCup standings with 625 points last season.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 27th in the field at 1.453. In that event, he finished 10th.
- Putnam put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the 3M Open, ranking seventh in the field at 6.666. In that event, he finished 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 4.066 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.301), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.485
|-1.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.212
|2.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.280
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.289
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.297
|1.405
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|67-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-68
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|67-76-72-74
|+1
|21
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|66-72-68-69
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.