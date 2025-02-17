PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Anders Albertson betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Anders Albertson plays his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Anders Albertson enters play in Vallarta, MEX, seeking better results Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Albertson at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • This is Albertson's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28.00 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.

    Albertson's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Albertson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Anders Albertson has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Albertson has an average of -1.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Albertson is averaging -2.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Albertson's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.4299.6
    Greens in Regulation %-62.70%64.65%
    Putts Per Round-28.8629.7
    Par Breakers-18.25%19.70%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.87%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Albertson's best finishes

    • Albertson took part in six tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.
    • Last season Albertson put up his best performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He shot 1-under and finished 63rd (21 shots back of the winner).
    • Albertson collected 3 points last season, placing 232nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.427

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Albertson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6368-71-72-72-13
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-70-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-79+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.