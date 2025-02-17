Anders Albertson betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Anders Albertson plays his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson enters play in Vallarta, MEX, seeking better results Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is Albertson's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28.00 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Albertson's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Albertson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Anders Albertson has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Albertson has an average of -1.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson is averaging -2.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.4
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.70%
|64.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.86
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.25%
|19.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.87%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's best finishes
- Albertson took part in six tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.
- Last season Albertson put up his best performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He shot 1-under and finished 63rd (21 shots back of the winner).
- Albertson collected 3 points last season, placing 232nd in the FedExCup standings.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.427
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|68-71-72-72
|-1
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.