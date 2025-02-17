Alex Smalley betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the WM Phoenix Open, Alex Smalley posted a 21st-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld looking for better results.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Smalley has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 14-under.
- Smalley missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Smalley's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|4/27/2023
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|4/28/2022
|6
|66-66-70-68
|-14
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
- Alex Smalley has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 1.727 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of 4.586 in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 last season, which ranked 27th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranked 38th, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranked 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 120th on TOUR with an average of -0.086 per round. Additionally, he ranked 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.65%.
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 168th on TOUR last season, and his 29.69 putts-per-round average ranked 165th. He broke par 25.15% of the time (69th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|307.5
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|70.65%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.69
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|69
|25.15%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.36%
|10.76%
Smalley's best finishes
- Last season Smalley participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Last season Smalley put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of 21-under (two shots back of the winner).
- With 257 points last season, Smalley finished 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.173 (he finished fifth in that event).
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.076 mark ranked in the field.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.140). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.352
|0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.086
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.198
|0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.418
|1.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.351
|4.586
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-69-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|65
|69-69-70-77
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|73-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-66-66-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-64-69-68
|-11
|49
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|11
|68-69-68-65
|-18
|70
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|67-65-73-69
|-10
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.