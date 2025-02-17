PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the WM Phoenix Open, Alex Smalley posted a 21st-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • In his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Smalley has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 14-under.
    • Smalley missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024.
    • Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).

    Smalley's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC71-70-1
    4/27/2023MC77-68+3
    4/28/2022666-66-70-68-14

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Alex Smalley has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 1.727 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of 4.586 in his past five tournaments.
    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 last season, which ranked 27th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranked 38th, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranked 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 120th on TOUR with an average of -0.086 per round. Additionally, he ranked 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.65%.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 168th on TOUR last season, and his 29.69 putts-per-round average ranked 165th. He broke par 25.15% of the time (69th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance38307.5301.5
    Greens in Regulation %1970.65%71.88%
    Putts Per Round16529.6929.3
    Par Breakers6925.15%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.36%10.76%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Last season Smalley participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Last season Smalley put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of 21-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • With 257 points last season, Smalley finished 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.173 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.076 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.140). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3520.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.0861.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.1980.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.4181.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.3514.586

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship569-66-69-63-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-69-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6569-69-70-77+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3973-65-69-70-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-66-66-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1668-64-69-68-1149
    January 16-19The American Express1168-69-68-65-1870
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2167-65-73-69-1040

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.