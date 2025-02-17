PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina lines up a putt on the 16th green prior to The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 15, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2024 at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Tosti's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 13-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.

    Tosti's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC72-69-1
    4/27/20231069-67-71-64-13

    Tosti's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tosti has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Tosti has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti is averaging -0.599 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.033 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.547 (11th) last season, while his average driving distance of 315.6 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tosti ranked 175th on TOUR with an average of -0.602 per round. Additionally, he ranked 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.06%.
    • On the greens, Tosti's -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 165th last season, while he averaged 29.51 putts per round (158th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6315.6312.4
    Greens in Regulation %14865.06%65.74%
    Putts Per Round15829.5129.5
    Par Breakers728.26%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance18019.32%14.35%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Last season Tosti's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
    • Tosti's 267 points last season ranked him 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.906.
    • Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 6.639 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.204. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.004, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
    • Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5471.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.602-1.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.244-0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.414-0.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.713-1.033

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4369-66-68-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-66-67-69-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC82-69+7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 16-19The American Express5865-73-69-71-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.