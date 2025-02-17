Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina lines up a putt on the 16th green prior to The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 15, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2024 at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Tosti's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 13-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Tosti's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|4/27/2023
|10
|69-67-71-64
|-13
Tosti's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tosti has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Tosti has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti is averaging -0.599 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.033 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.547 (11th) last season, while his average driving distance of 315.6 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tosti ranked 175th on TOUR with an average of -0.602 per round. Additionally, he ranked 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.06%.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 165th last season, while he averaged 29.51 putts per round (158th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|315.6
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.06%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.51
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|7
|28.26%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|19.32%
|14.35%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Tosti's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
- Tosti's 267 points last season ranked him 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.906.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 6.639 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.204. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.004, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.547
|1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.602
|-1.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.244
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.414
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.713
|-1.033
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-66-67-69
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|82-69
|+7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-73-69-71
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.