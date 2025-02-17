Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five tournaments, Tosti has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Tosti has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Tosti is averaging -0.599 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.