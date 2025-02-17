Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Potgieter has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Potgieter has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.

Off the tee, Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 334.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging 0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting.