Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Aldrich Potgieter will compete in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 after a 15th-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Potgieter is playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Potgieter has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 334.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging 0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Potgieter is averaging -0.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|334.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|63.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|14.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Potgieter's best finishes
- Potgieter did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played one tournament).
Potgieter's best Strokes Gained performances
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.680
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Potgieter's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|66-76-67-78
|-1
|46
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.