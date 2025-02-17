Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Bhatia has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 2.489 Strokes Gained: Putting.