Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Akshay Bhatia seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He placed fourth at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2023.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Bhatia has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once of late, in 2023. He finished fourth, posting a score of 18-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Bhatia's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/27/2023
|4
|68-65-63-70
|-18
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 2.489 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bhatia is averaging 2.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season ranked 59th on TOUR, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia ranked 48th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.264, while he ranked 124th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.02%.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 33rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 35th. He broke par 24.74% of the time (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|299.8
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.02%
|60.82%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.74%
|21.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.02%
|9.94%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia participated in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with five top-five finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 39-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Bhatia earned 1610 points last season, which placed him 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 4.270 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Bhatia put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.178. In that tournament, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346 (he finished first in that event).
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.895, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.264
|1.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.048
|-1.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.345
|2.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.748
|2.639
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
|44
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-66-71-69
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|59-68-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-72-67-66
|-16
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|66-70-69-71
|-8
|23
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|75-67-73-67
|-6
|152
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.