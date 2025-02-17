Aaron Rai betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai enters play Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta following a 37th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational his last time in competition.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Over his last three trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Rai has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he finished 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Rai's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|4/27/2023
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|4/28/2022
|24
|65-69-69-72
|-9
Rai's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Rai has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Rai has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rai is averaging 0.117 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303 last season ranked 34th on TOUR, and his 72% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai sported a 0.676 mark (seventh on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rai's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 87th last season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|293.8
|288.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|71.58%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.36
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.39%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.79%
|15.43%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai last season took part in 26 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Last season Rai's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 18-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 1381 points last season, Rai ranked 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 5.069 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.780 (he finished first in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.918 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.303
|0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.676
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.152
|-0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.054
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.185
|0.117
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|65-63-66-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-18
|500
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-70-74-74
|+4
|50
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-71-66-66
|-21
|63
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|18
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-70-75-72
|+1
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.