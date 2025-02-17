PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai enters play Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta following a 37th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Over his last three trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Rai has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he finished 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.

    Rai's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20241968-70-69-67-10
    4/27/2023MC71-73+2
    4/28/20222465-69-69-72-9

    Rai's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Rai has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Rai has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Rai is averaging 0.117 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303 last season ranked 34th on TOUR, and his 72% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai sported a 0.676 mark (seventh on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Rai's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 87th last season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153293.8288.1
    Greens in Regulation %971.58%54.01%
    Putts Per Round14229.3629.3
    Par Breakers5825.39%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.79%15.43%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai last season took part in 26 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • Last season Rai's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 18-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1381 points last season, Rai ranked 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 5.069 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.780 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.918 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3030.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.676-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.152-0.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0540.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.1850.117

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic765-63-66-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open468-65-70-63-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship7573-74-75-77+155
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship165-65-68-64-18500
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-70-67-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship4374-70-74-74+450
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2366-70-72-70-60
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1471-71-72-70-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-71-66-66-2163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4069-68-72-71-818
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3772-70-75-72+123

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.