Zach Johnson betting profile: Masters Tournament

Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.210 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.1 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.248 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.