Zach Johnson betting profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Zach Johnson of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. The veteran golfer looks to improve on his recent performances at this prestigious event.
Johnson's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|2023
|T34
|75-70-74-73
|+4
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2021
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|2020
|T51
|73-71-73-73
|+2
At the Masters Tournament
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Johnson's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2023, when he finished tied for 34th at 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|11.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T48
|66-77-71-78
|+4
|8.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|35.833
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T33
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|21.100
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -0.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.210
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.248
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.140
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.585
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.267
|-0.352
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.210 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.1 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.248 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
- Johnson has accumulated 98 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 134th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
