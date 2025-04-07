PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Sungjae Im of South Korea hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Im at the Masters Tournament.

    Im's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-74+7
    2023T1671-76-67-72-2
    2022T867-74-71-75-1
    2021MC77-80+13
    2020T266-70-68-69-15

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6068-69-69-70-45.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6176-66-76-76+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1976-67-74-70-155.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC74-75+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5769-69-67-75-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3368-72-70-69-924.214
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT469-71-72-71-5122.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC77-65-68-6--
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry369-67-62-65-29350.000

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished third with a score of 29-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3960.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.855-0.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3670.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.4000.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.307-0.297

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im is sporting a -0.855 mark that ranks 181st on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.77, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 25.24% of the time.
    • Im has accumulated 570 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 28th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

