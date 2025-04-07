Sungjae Im betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Sungjae Im of South Korea hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this prestigious event.
Im's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|2023
|T16
|71-76-67-72
|-2
|2022
|T8
|67-74-71-75
|-1
|2021
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|2020
|T2
|66-70-68-69
|-15
At the Masters Tournament
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|60
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|76-66-76-76
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|76-67-74-70
|-1
|55.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|69-69-67-75
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T4
|69-71-72-71
|-5
|122.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|77-65-68
|-6
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|3
|69-67-62-65
|-29
|350.000
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished third with a score of 29-under.
- Im has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.396
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.855
|-0.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.367
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.400
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.307
|-0.297
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im is sporting a -0.855 mark that ranks 181st on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.77, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 25.24% of the time.
- Im has accumulated 570 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 28th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.