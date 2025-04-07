Jason Day betting profile: Masters Tournament
SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 03: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot on the 18th hole during a practice round prior to the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jason Day returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. Day will look to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.
Day's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|2023
|T39
|67-72-74-80
|+5
|2021
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|2020
|MC
|70-78
|+4
At the Masters Tournament
- In Day's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-69-66
|-9
|29.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-64-69-74
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|76-72-74-72
|+6
|12.750
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|70-69-68-69
|-12
|95.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|74-69-70-76
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-22
|162.500
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T40
|70-70-68-70
|-14
|19.125
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T33
|78-69-71-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|135.000
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for third with a score of 22-under.
- Day has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.012
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.287
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.230
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.070
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.460
|0.444
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day is currently averaging 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (104th), while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Day is sporting a 0.287 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day is delivering a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 108th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
- Day has accumulated 515 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
