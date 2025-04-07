Jason Day betting profile: Masters Tournament

Day has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for third with a score of 22-under.

Day has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.