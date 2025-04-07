PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 03: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot on the 18th hole during a practice round prior to the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 03: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot on the 18th hole during a practice round prior to the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Jason Day returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. Day will look to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Day at the Masters Tournament.

    Day's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3075-73-76-69+5
    2023T3967-72-74-80+5
    2021MC77-76+9
    2020MC70-78+4

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-69-66-929.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-64-69-74-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT5076-72-74-72+612.750
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1370-69-68-69-1295.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3274-69-70-76+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT364-66-67-69-22162.500
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4070-70-68-70-1419.125
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT3378-69-71-71+1--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2272-67-65-70-6--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1373-68-76-68+1135.000

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for third with a score of 22-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0120.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2870.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.2300.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0700.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4600.444

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day is currently averaging 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (104th), while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Day is sporting a 0.287 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day is delivering a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 108th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
    • Day has accumulated 515 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

