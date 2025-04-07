PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Collin Morikawa betting profile: Masters Tournament

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Collin Morikawa of The United States plays his second shot on the 16th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 16, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13, 2025, for the Masters Tournament. He looks to build on his third-place finish in last year's event, where he posted a score of 4-under.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Masters Tournament.

    Morikawa's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T371-70-69-74-4
    2023T1069-69-74-72-4
    2022573-70-74-67-4
    2021T1873-69-75-70-1
    2020T4470-74-70-74E

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1070-65-77-69-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-68-67-72-10400.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1773-72-73-67-356.286
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1769-67-71-70-1160.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry266-65-62-67-32400.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT5469-67-70-71-3--
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR Championship266-63-67-66-26--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT2870-70-73-74-1--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2268-71-68-67-6--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1673-70-72-71+2115.000

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 2.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5400.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.1901.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2680.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1820.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.1802.180

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.190 ranks first on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Morikawa sports a 0.540 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranks 168th.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
    • Morikawa ranks first in Par Breakers at 29.72% and fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 11.94%.
    • He has accumulated 1,081 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fourth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

