Collin Morikawa betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Collin Morikawa of The United States plays his second shot on the 16th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 16, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13, 2025, for the Masters Tournament. He looks to build on his third-place finish in last year's event, where he posted a score of 4-under.
Morikawa's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|2023
|T10
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|2022
|5
|73-70-74-67
|-4
|2021
|T18
|73-69-75-70
|-1
|2020
|T44
|70-74-70-74
|E
At the Masters Tournament
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|70-65-77-69
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-68-67-72
|-10
|400.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|73-72-73-67
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|69-67-71-70
|-11
|60.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|2
|66-65-62-67
|-32
|400.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T54
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|2
|66-63-67-66
|-26
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T28
|70-70-73-74
|-1
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T16
|73-70-72-71
|+2
|115.000
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 2.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.540
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.190
|1.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.268
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.182
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.180
|2.180
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.190 ranks first on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Morikawa sports a 0.540 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranks 168th.
- On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
- Morikawa ranks first in Par Breakers at 29.72% and fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 11.94%.
- He has accumulated 1,081 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fourth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.