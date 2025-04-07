PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, scheduled for April 10-13. Schauffele will look to improve upon his eighth-place finish in last year's event as he seeks his first green jacket.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Masters Tournament.

    Schauffele's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024872-72-70-73-1
    2023T1068-74-71-71-4
    2022MC74-77+7
    2021T372-69-68-72-7
    2020T1767-73-71-70-7

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished eighth after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 7-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1270-68-75-66-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7272-71-77-81+135.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4077-71-75-69+418.750
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3072-70-66-67-1731.750
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4173-65-68-69-5--
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT470-64-71-68-19--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT569-73-67-71-8--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT266-69-67-63-15--
    July 21, 2024The Open Championship169-72-69-65-9750.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT1569-65-67-67-1250.000

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.421-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green31.0210.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.343-0.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.574-0.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.317-0.276

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.021 ranks third on TOUR this season.
    • His Driving Distance average of 300.1 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • Schauffele has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.67%, ranking 69th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.574, ranking 166th on TOUR. He averages 29.63 Putts Per Round, placing him 176th.
    • Schauffele has accumulated 116 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 116th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW