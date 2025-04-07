Xander Schauffele betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, scheduled for April 10-13. Schauffele will look to improve upon his eighth-place finish in last year's event as he seeks his first green jacket.
Schauffele's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|2023
|T10
|68-74-71-71
|-4
|2022
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|2021
|T3
|72-69-68-72
|-7
|2020
|T17
|67-73-71-70
|-7
At the Masters Tournament
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished eighth after posting a score of 1-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|70-68-75-66
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|72-71-77-81
|+13
|5.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|77-71-75-69
|+4
|18.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T30
|72-70-66-67
|-17
|31.750
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T41
|73-65-68-69
|-5
|--
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-64-71-68
|-19
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T5
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T2
|66-69-67-63
|-15
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|1
|69-72-69-65
|-9
|750.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T15
|69-65-67-67
|-12
|50.000
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Schauffele has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.421
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|1.021
|0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.343
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.574
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.317
|-0.276
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.021 ranks third on TOUR this season.
- His Driving Distance average of 300.1 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- Schauffele has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.67%, ranking 69th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Schauffele has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.574, ranking 166th on TOUR. He averages 29.63 Putts Per Round, placing him 176th.
- Schauffele has accumulated 116 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.