4H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Wyndham Clark of the United States hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Wyndham Clark of the United States hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Clark missed the cut in his previous appearance at this prestigious event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Masters Tournament.

    Clark's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-78+7

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT569-68-64-64-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipWD72E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2267-71-76-74E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3170-72-74-71-129.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1664-73-69-67-1149.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7374-73-71-72+24.625
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1569-64-69-69-2162.667
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR Championship867-67-68-69-17--

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Clark has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1720.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.072-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2460.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1700.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5160.452

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.072 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 25.60% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

