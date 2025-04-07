Wyndham Clark betting profile: Masters Tournament
Wyndham Clark will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Clark missed the cut in his previous appearance at this prestigious event in 2024.
Clark's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-78
|+7
At the Masters Tournament
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|69-68-64-64
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|WD
|72
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|67-71-76-74
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T31
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|29.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|74-73-71-72
|+2
|4.625
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|69-64-69-69
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|8
|67-67-68-69
|-17
|--
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.172
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.072
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.246
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.170
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.516
|0.452
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.072 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 25.60% of the time.
- Clark has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
