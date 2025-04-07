Will Zalatoris betting profile: Masters Tournament

Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.590 (20th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.84% ranks 19th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Zalatoris sports a 0.173 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with an average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards.

On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.

Zalatoris ranks 35th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.89% and 45th in Par Breakers at 23.81%.