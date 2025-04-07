Will Zalatoris betting profile: Masters Tournament
Will Zalatoris returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Zalatoris has shown strong performances at Augusta in recent years, including a runner-up finish in 2021.
Zalatoris' recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|2023
|WD
|-
|-
|2022
|T6
|71-72-75-67
|-3
|2021
|2
|70-68-71-70
|-9
At the Masters Tournament
- In Zalatoris' most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth at even par.
- Zalatoris' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Zalatoris' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-69-73-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|70-66-78-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|75-72-72-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|74-73-71-68
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|70-74-68-69
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|66-66-69-70
|-17
|56.833
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T26
|65-70-65-73
|-19
|38.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T41
|71-71-65-68
|-5
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T13
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|--
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
- Zalatoris has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has averaged 0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.173
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.590
|0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.073
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.226
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.610
|0.562
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.590 (20th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.84% ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Zalatoris sports a 0.173 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with an average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards.
- On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
- Zalatoris ranks 35th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.89% and 45th in Par Breakers at 23.81%.
- He has accumulated 230 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 78th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
