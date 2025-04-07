Viktor Hovland betting profile: Masters Tournament
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Viktor Hovland of Norway lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. The Norwegian golfer looks to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.
Hovland's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|2023
|T7
|65-73-70-74
|-6
|2022
|T27
|72-76-71-73
|+4
|2021
|T21
|73-70-72-73
|E
At the Masters Tournament
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for seventh at 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|1
|70-67-69-67
|-11
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-68
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|65-70-73-70
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T36
|70-69-68-70
|-15
|22.500
|Sept. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T12
|69-71-65-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T26
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T2
|70-63-66-66
|-15
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Hovland has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.108
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.747
|1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|177
|-0.497
|-0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.158
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.200
|0.402
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.747 this season, ranking 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Hovland has a 0.108 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 134th.
- On the greens, Hovland has delivered a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
- Hovland's Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.21% ranks 39th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 561 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 30th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
