Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 in the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks Højgaard's first appearance in the Masters in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|69-67-70-69
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T12
|68-67-65-71
|-13
|60.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|65-71-70-72
|-10
|38.273
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T60
|74-72-74-75
|+11
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|68-63-70-68
|-11
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T68
|68-72-73-69
|-2
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 13-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -1.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.101
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.396
|-1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.028
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.071
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.596
|-1.768
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.101 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.396 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 24.24% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 137 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
