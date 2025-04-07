PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Michael Kim of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim is set to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club from April 10-13. This marks his first appearance in the prestigious event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Kim's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-68-69-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-70-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard475-69-67-69-8325.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT665-66-67-71-1591.667
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1368-68-67-68-1356.250
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1371-72-71-70-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT269-63-68-67-17245.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4367-73-66-70-1210.438

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1970.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5580.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3870.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.1130.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.2551.408

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim ranks 22nd on TOUR with a 0.558 average in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.387 ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • Kim's average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 80th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 870 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.
    • Kim's Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11% ranks second on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

