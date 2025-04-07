Michael Kim betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Michael Kim of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Michael Kim is set to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club from April 10-13. This marks his first appearance in the prestigious event in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Kim's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|73-71-70-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|75-69-67-69
|-8
|325.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|65-66-67-71
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|68-68-67-68
|-13
|56.250
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T2
|69-63-68-67
|-17
|245.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|67-73-66-70
|-12
|10.438
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.197
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.558
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.387
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.113
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.255
|1.408
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim ranks 22nd on TOUR with a 0.558 average in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.387 ranks 12th on TOUR.
- Kim's average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 80th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 870 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.
- Kim's Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11% ranks second on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
