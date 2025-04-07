Michael Kim betting profile: Masters Tournament

Kim has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for second with a score of 17-under.

Kim has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.