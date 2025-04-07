PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up a putt on the 10th green during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up a putt on the 10th green during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Lee will be looking to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Masters Tournament.

    Lee's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2274-74-75-69+4
    2023MC75-75+6
    2022T1473-75-72-70+2

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open166-64-63-67-20500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2067-66-78-73-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1171-65-68-67-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational4871-77-74-70+414.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1270-66-68-67-1360.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1769-71-68-69-1160.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT2769-69-69-65-8--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT3268-69-73-71-7--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-68-70-66-6--

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Lee has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged 1.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.078-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.145-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4980.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.8151.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.2461.098

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.145 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee is delivering a 0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.73, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 25.85 percent of the time.
    • Lee has accumulated 742 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

