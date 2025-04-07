Min Woo Lee betting profile: Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up a putt on the 10th green during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Lee will be looking to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.
Lee's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2022
|T14
|73-75-72-70
|+2
At the Masters Tournament
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|66-64-63-67
|-20
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|67-66-78-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|71-65-68-67
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|48
|71-77-74-70
|+4
|14.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T12
|70-66-68-67
|-13
|60.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T27
|69-69-69-65
|-8
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T32
|68-69-73-71
|-7
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-68-70-66
|-6
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 1.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.078
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.145
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.498
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.815
|1.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.246
|1.098
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.145 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee is delivering a 0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.73, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 25.85 percent of the time.
- Lee has accumulated 742 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
