Min Woo Lee betting profile: Masters Tournament

Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks third on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.145 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lee is delivering a 0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.73, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 25.85 percent of the time.