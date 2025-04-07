Vijay Singh betting profile: Masters Tournament
KAILUA KONA, HAWAII - JANUARY 17: Vijay Singh of Fiji plays a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai at Hualalai Golf Club on January 17, 2025 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Vijay Singh returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Singh looks to improve upon his performance from last year's event.
Singh's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T58
|75-73-82-72
|+14
|2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2022
|MC
|78-80
|+14
|2021
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|2020
|WD
|75
|-
At the Masters Tournament
- In Singh's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 14-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Singh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T58
|75-73-82-72
|+14
|8.750
Singh's recent performances
- Singh's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 58th with a score of 14-over.
- Singh has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Singh has averaged -0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Singh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.403
Singh's advanced stats and rankings
- Singh's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.216 over his last five starts indicates his recent performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.167 in recent tournaments provides insight into his iron play.
- Singh's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.409 over his last five starts reflects his recent putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Singh as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
