3H AGO

Vijay Singh betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KAILUA KONA, HAWAII - JANUARY 17: Vijay Singh of Fiji plays a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai at Hualalai Golf Club on January 17, 2025 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Vijay Singh returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Singh looks to improve upon his performance from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Singh at the Masters Tournament.

    Singh's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5875-73-82-72+14
    2023MC75-75+6
    2022MC78-80+14
    2021MC79-80+15
    2020WD75-

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Singh's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 14-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Singh's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT5875-73-82-72+148.750

    Singh's recent performances

    • Singh's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 58th with a score of 14-over.
    • Singh has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Singh has averaged -0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Singh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.403

    Singh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Singh's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.216 over his last five starts indicates his recent performance off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.167 in recent tournaments provides insight into his iron play.
    • Singh's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.409 over his last five starts reflects his recent putting performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Singh as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

