4H AGO

Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Tyrell Hatton of Legion XIII hits his shot from the fifth tee during Day Two of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2025 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

    Tyrrell Hatton tees off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. He'll look to improve upon his tied for ninth finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Hatton at the Masters Tournament.

    Hatton's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T972-74-73-69E
    2023T3471-73-72-76+4
    20225272-74-79-80+17
    2021T1871-74-74-68-1
    2020MC73-74+3

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Hatton's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting an even-par score.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Hatton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT2668-71-70-77+657.500
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT6371-69-68-73-37.000
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT972-74-73-69E180.000
    Jan. 14, 2024Sony Open in HawaiiT1370-65-67-66-1255.200
    Jan. 7, 2024The SentryT1469-62-72-67-22113.125

    Hatton's recent performances

    • Hatton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with an even-par score.
    • Hatton has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hatton has averaged 0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.669

    Hatton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hatton has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hatton has posted a 0.022 average in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Hatton has averaged 0.363 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Hatton has delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Hatton has averaged 0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

