Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: Masters Tournament
DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Tyrell Hatton of Legion XIII hits his shot from the fifth tee during Day Two of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2025 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)
Tyrrell Hatton tees off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. He'll look to improve upon his tied for ninth finish in last year's event.
Hatton's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|72-74-73-69
|E
|2023
|T34
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|2022
|52
|72-74-79-80
|+17
|2021
|T18
|71-74-74-68
|-1
|2020
|MC
|73-74
|+3
At the Masters Tournament
- In Hatton's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting an even-par score.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Hatton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T26
|68-71-70-77
|+6
|57.500
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T63
|71-69-68-73
|-3
|7.000
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|72-74-73-69
|E
|180.000
|Jan. 14, 2024
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|70-65-67-66
|-12
|55.200
|Jan. 7, 2024
|The Sentry
|T14
|69-62-72-67
|-22
|113.125
Hatton's recent performances
- Hatton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with an even-par score.
- Hatton has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hatton has averaged 0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.669
Hatton's advanced stats and rankings
- Hatton has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hatton has posted a 0.022 average in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Hatton has averaged 0.363 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Hatton has delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
- Overall, Hatton has averaged 0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
