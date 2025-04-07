PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. Finau's recent performance at the event has been mixed, with his best finish coming in 2021.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Masters Tournament.

    Finau's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5571-78-72-80+13
    2023T2669-74-73-72E
    2022T3571-75-74-74+6
    2021T1074-66-73-72-3
    2020T3869-75-71-72-1

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5669-72-76-76+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-70-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3672-71-68-80+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT576-69-67-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1367-67-73-69-1295.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC69-66-74-7--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1567-69-66-69-2162.667
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT2370-66-74-71-6--

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • Finau has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged 0.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2080.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.137-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.2170.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0880.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2000.285

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.208 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -0.137 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.84% of the time.
    • Finau has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

