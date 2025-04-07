Tony Finau betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Tony Finau returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. Finau's recent performance at the event has been mixed, with his best finish coming in 2021.
Finau's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|2023
|T26
|69-74-73-72
|E
|2022
|T35
|71-75-74-74
|+6
|2021
|T10
|74-66-73-72
|-3
|2020
|T38
|69-75-71-72
|-1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 13-over.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|69-72-76-76
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-70-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|72-71-68-80
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|76-69-67-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|67-67-73-69
|-12
|95.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-74
|-7
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|67-69-66-69
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|70-66-74-71
|-6
|--
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged 0.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.208
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.137
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.217
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.088
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.200
|0.285
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.208 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -0.137 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.84% of the time.
- Finau has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.