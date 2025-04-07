Tony Finau betting profile: Masters Tournament

Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.208 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -0.137 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.84% of the time.