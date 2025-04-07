PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Taylor Pendrith of Canada hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith is set to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club from April 10-13. This marks his first appearance in the prestigious event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Pendrith's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-65-70-65-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3869-70-73-75-122.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT5074-74-75-71+612.750
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT967-70-69-67-15151.667
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT769-75-70-71-387.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT4569-66-69-69-79.250
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1371-65-67-67-22105.000
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's Open861-71-67-68-17--

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.624 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7540.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.4220.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.290-0.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.181-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.7040.147

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.754 ranks second on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.422 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 24.65% of the time.
    • Pendrith has accumulated 485 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 39th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

