Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Masters Tournament

Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.754 ranks second on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 37th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.422 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.70% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 24.65% of the time.