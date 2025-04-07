Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Taylor Pendrith of Canada hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith is set to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club from April 10-13. This marks his first appearance in the prestigious event in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Pendrith's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-65-70-65
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|69-70-73-75
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|74-74-75-71
|+6
|12.750
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|151.667
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|69-75-70-71
|-3
|87.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T45
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|9.250
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T13
|71-65-67-67
|-22
|105.000
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|61-71-67-68
|-17
|--
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.624 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.754
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.422
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.290
|-0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.181
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.704
|0.147
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.754 ranks second on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.422 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 24.65% of the time.
- Pendrith has accumulated 485 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
