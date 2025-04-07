PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Fleetwood's best finish at Augusta came last year when he tied for third with a score of 4-under par.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Masters Tournament.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T372-71-72-69-4
    20233372-71-74-74+3
    2022T1475-72-70-73+2
    2021T4674-70-73-76+5
    2020T1971-66-71-74-6

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6268-73-74-81+84.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1672-70-69-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1471-66-75-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1175-72-69-68-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT575-68-69-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2271-70-67-70-1038.273
    Sept. 1, 2024TOUR Championship2070-67-71-67-10--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT572-69-70-69-8--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-70-68-70-6--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 1.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2480.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.7420.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0720.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0710.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.1321.562

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood ranks 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.742.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.28% ranks 116th on TOUR this season.
    • Fleetwood's average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards places him 143rd on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 538 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd in that category.
    • Fleetwood breaks par on 23.38% of holes played, ranking 52nd on TOUR in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

