Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Fleetwood's best finish at Augusta came last year when he tied for third with a score of 4-under par.
Fleetwood's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|2023
|33
|72-71-74-74
|+3
|2022
|T14
|75-72-70-73
|+2
|2021
|T46
|74-70-73-76
|+5
|2020
|T19
|71-66-71-74
|-6
At the Masters Tournament
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|68-73-74-81
|+8
|4.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|71-66-75-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|75-72-69-68
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|75-68-69-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|71-70-67-70
|-10
|38.273
|Sept. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-67-71-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T5
|72-69-70-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.248
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.742
|0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.072
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.071
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.132
|1.562
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood ranks 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.742.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.28% ranks 116th on TOUR this season.
- Fleetwood's average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards places him 143rd on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 538 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd in that category.
- Fleetwood breaks par on 23.38% of holes played, ranking 52nd on TOUR in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.