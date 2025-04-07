PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Kim finished tied for 30th in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Masters Tournament.

    Kim's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3072-78-77-66+5
    2023T1670-72-74-70-2

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3674-66-74-69-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-73-69-76E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-76+10--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4473-72-73-73+316.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4467-66-72-73-610.600
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT769-65-68-70-16212.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT6568-65-74-69-43.700
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.765 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.066-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.6380.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.157-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.417-0.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.002-0.123

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.638 (16th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Kim is sporting a -0.066 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 56th with an average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03.
    • Kim has accumulated 278 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 67th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

