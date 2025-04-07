PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Tom Hoge of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament, which runs April 10-13. Hoge will look to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Masters Tournament.

    Hoge's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-74+4
    2022T3973-74-75-73+7

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 39th at 7-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-68-76-487.143
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT371-70-71-66-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-72-70-77+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6767-70-71-76E3.600
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational5477-71-73-79+1211.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC78-73+9--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1768-70-71-68-1160.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2969-69-68-68-1426.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT4564-71-69-69-79.250
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT864-68-68-69-23155.000

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -1.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.513-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6990.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.137-0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.087-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.136-1.038

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge is performing well in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, ranking 12th on TOUR with an average of 0.699.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 64.91%, ranking 119th on TOUR.
    • Hoge has been solid on the greens, ranking 25th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.13.
    • In terms of scoring, Hoge ranks 62nd in Par Breakers at 22.95% and 78th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.06%.
    • Hoge has accumulated 696 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 18th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
