Tom Hoge betting profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Tom Hoge of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament, which runs April 10-13. Hoge will look to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.
Hoge's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2022
|T39
|73-74-75-73
|+7
At the Masters Tournament
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 39th at 7-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|72-68-68-76
|-4
|87.143
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-72-70-77
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|67-70-71-76
|E
|3.600
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|54
|77-71-73-79
|+12
|11.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|68-70-71-68
|-11
|60.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T29
|69-69-68-68
|-14
|26.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T45
|64-71-69-69
|-7
|9.250
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T8
|64-68-68-69
|-23
|155.000
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -1.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.513
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.699
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.137
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.087
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.136
|-1.038
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge is performing well in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, ranking 12th on TOUR with an average of 0.699.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 64.91%, ranking 119th on TOUR.
- Hoge has been solid on the greens, ranking 25th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.13.
- In terms of scoring, Hoge ranks 62nd in Par Breakers at 22.95% and 78th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.06%.
- Hoge has accumulated 696 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 18th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
