3H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Thriston Lawrence will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks Lawrence's first appearance at the Masters in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Lawrence's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Lawrence's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-69+6--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-70-68-73-103.646
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5972-65-71-71-54.900
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-75+9--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC75-74+7--
    July 21, 2024The Open Championship471-74-65-68-6--

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • Lawrence has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 6-under.
    • Lawrence has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lawrence has averaged -1.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.051-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.785-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.312-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.653-0.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Total182-1.801-1.278

    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence sports a -0.785 mark that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 180th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 177th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • Lawrence has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 196th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

