Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Thriston Lawrence will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks Lawrence's first appearance at the Masters in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Lawrence's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Lawrence's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-70-68-73
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|72-65-71-71
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|4
|71-74-65-68
|-6
|--
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 6-under.
- Lawrence has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has averaged -1.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.051
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.785
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.312
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.653
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-1.801
|-1.278
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
- Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence sports a -0.785 mark that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 180th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 177th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
- Lawrence has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 196th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
