PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Pavon looks to improve upon his tied for 12th finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Masters Tournament.

    Pavon's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1270-73-74-72+1

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4770-71-71-73+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5470-72-76-73+311.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-83+14--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-64-71-75-811.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4479-69-75-68+316.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6368-68-72-73-34.200
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7368-73-78-71+24.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-80+9--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4874-70-69-68-1113.583
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT1767-69-71-67-11--

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 11-under.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.092-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.5120.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green183-0.653-0.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3450.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.911-0.631

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.092 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.512 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
    • Pavon has accumulated 70 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW