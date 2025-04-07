Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Pavon looks to improve upon his tied for 12th finish in last year's event.
Pavon's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|70-71-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|70-72-76-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-64-71-75
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T44
|79-69-75-68
|+3
|16.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T63
|68-68-72-73
|-3
|4.200
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|68-73-78-71
|+2
|4.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T48
|74-70-69-68
|-11
|13.583
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|67-69-71-67
|-11
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 11-under.
- Pavon has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.092
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.512
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|183
|-0.653
|-0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.345
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.911
|-0.631
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.092 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.512 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
- Pavon has accumulated 70 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.