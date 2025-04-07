PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Thomas Detry of Belgium tees off on the third hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Thomas Detry of Belgium tees off on the third hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks Detry's first appearance at the Masters in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Detry's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4769-67-67-71-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-71-72-67-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-68+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational5376-71-75-75+911.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open166-64-65-65-24500.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-70-72-70-713.050
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1571-71-71-74-146.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5367-68-71-68-66.050
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT567-65-65-71-24266.667

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
    • Detry has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has averaged -0.500 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.296-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.051-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.038-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.394-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.602-0.500

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.051 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
    • Detry has accumulated 889 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW