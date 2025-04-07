Thomas Detry betting profile: Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Thomas Detry of Belgium tees off on the third hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks Detry's first appearance at the Masters in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Detry's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|69-67-67-71
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-71-72-67
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|53
|76-71-75-75
|+9
|11.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|66-64-65-65
|-24
|500.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-70-72-70
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|71-71-71-74
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|6.050
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T5
|67-65-65-71
|-24
|266.667
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
- Detry has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged -0.500 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.296
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.051
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.038
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.394
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.602
|-0.500
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.051 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
- Detry has accumulated 889 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
