Rafael Campos betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance in this prestigious event in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Campos' first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|70-71-76-74
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-69-72-75
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|69-67-71-68
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-75
|-2
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of -1.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-0.840
|-1.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.662
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.322
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.151
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.673
|-2.471
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.840 (180th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.662 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 184th with a 58.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.87% of the time.
- Campos has accumulated 38 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 166th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
