PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance in this prestigious event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Campos' first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4770-71-76-74+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-69-72-75+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-77+12--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC80-76+12--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3469-67-71-68-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-79+9--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-71-75-2--

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
    • He has an average of -1.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.840-1.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.662-0.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.322-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1510.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-1.673-2.471

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.840 (180th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.662 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 184th with a 58.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.87% of the time.
    • Campos has accumulated 38 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 166th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW