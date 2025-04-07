PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Masters Tournament.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-80+10

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-64-67-67-1263.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3667-75-69-72-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2068-71-70-75-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT666-64-66-71-1795.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4475-70-74-72+316.125
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-72-73-67-817.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT368-68-62-67-15162.500
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3672-67-71-67-1522.500

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top-five once and in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.791 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 1.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.246-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.4020.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2930.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4280.791
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8781.368

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.402 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Jaeger sports a 0.293 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
    • Jaeger has accumulated 443 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 43rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

