Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious event.
Jaeger's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-80
|+10
At the Masters Tournament
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-64-67-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-69-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|95.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T44
|75-70-74-72
|+3
|16.125
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-72-73-67
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T3
|68-68-62-67
|-15
|162.500
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T36
|72-67-71-67
|-15
|22.500
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top-five once and in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.791 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 1.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.246
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.402
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.293
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.428
|0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.878
|1.368
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.402 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Jaeger sports a 0.293 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
- Jaeger has accumulated 443 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
