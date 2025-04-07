Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Masters Tournament

Jaeger has finished in the top-five once and in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Jaeger has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.791 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.