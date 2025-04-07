Shane Lowry betting profile: Masters Tournament
Shane Lowry will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Lowry looks to improve on his previous performance at this prestigious event, where he finished tied for 43rd in 2024.
Lowry's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|2023
|T16
|68-72-73-73
|-2
|2022
|T3
|73-68-73-69
|-5
|2021
|T21
|71-73-72-72
|E
|2020
|T25
|74-69-68-73
|-4
At the Masters Tournament
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 8-over.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|72-71-74-67
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|7
|69-67-76-70
|-6
|225.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|73-73-74-70
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|66-70-65-68
|-19
|400.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T9
|69-69-65-68
|-16
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T13
|75-67-70-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|--
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 1.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.245
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.912
|0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.295
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.103
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.555
|1.389
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry is sporting a 0.912 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
- Lowry has accumulated 829 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 14th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
